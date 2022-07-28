Barcelona are close to beating Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde, after agreeing a 50m euros fee (£42m) with Sevilla for the defender. (Guardian, external)

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has blocked Timo Werner from leaving the club because he wants the forward as part of his squad for this season. (Kicker, via Metro), external

Barcelona are in talks with Chelsea for a double deal to sign defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, and are confident a deal will soon be agreed. (90 Min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column