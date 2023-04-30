Rangers 0-1 Celtic: What Beale said

Rangers manager Michael Beale was in no mood to take any positives in the immediate aftermath of his side's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to rivals Celtic.

"We have to find a way to win," he told BBC Scotland. "We shot ourselves in the foot again. We kept Allan [McGregor] pretty much safe the whole game.

"But we've made a big mistake in a huge game. It's a repeat of what's happened. Right now, it's massive disappointment. When our opportunities came we weren't able to take them.

"For our fans, this season has been horrible for them to live through. The distance between us and our biggest rivals is slim on individual days, but over the course of the season it'll count to two or three trophies to zero.

"Moving forward that's not going to be good enough. There's going to be change in the summer. We need to improve. This is going to sting for a few days."