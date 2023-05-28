St Johnstone 2-0 Livingston: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

For the first time in a long time, there is a good feeling around McDiarmid Park.

Steven MacLean is a well-liked figure and his appointment has been well-received by fans. If this showing is anything to go by, his team will play good football next season. However, he needs to recruit better than Callum Davidson did.

Plenty of his current crop showed they're up for it next season. Ballantyne has impressed in recent weeks. McGowan was exceptional in midfield, with Wright and Carey threatening on the wings.

If MacLean can harbour that positivity, next season could be good fun.