Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Leeds

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Leeds have really surprised me, in a good way. Their fans are quick in letting me know I haven't predicted a win for them, yet!

Their new signings have bedded in - Brenden Aaronson is getting a lot of attention, while midfielders Marc Roca and Tyler Adams have shown they are decent pieces of business as well.

These sides drew both fixtures last season and Brighton do not concede many, but I fancy them to score. However, I also think Leeds will score as well, so we will go for 1-1.

Ross' prediction: 2-2

Brighton are in brilliant form - I think everyone sleeps on them a little bit. Leeds have a similar feeling as they did under Bielsa when you're never sure which team will turn up. Both are scoring goals and I can't pick a winner.

