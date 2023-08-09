Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It may turn out that they do, but the most likely deputies are unproven.

Jhon Duran’s opportunities were limited last season - not least by Ollie Watkins' impressive form - and at first glance it was a little surprising he did not make the squad for Villa's pre-season trip to the USA.

Perhaps Cameron Archer will move ahead of him in the queue after his success last season at Middlesbrough. It feels like the right time to expose him to the Premier League to find out just what standard he can reach.

However, given the lack of experienced back-up for Watkins, it would be no surprise if Villa make another investment this month.