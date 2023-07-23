Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles insists he wants to stay at St James' Park and fight for his place.

The 29-year-old joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in 2014 and has made over 200 appearances for the club.

However, he featured only 11 times last season, falling behind Fabian Schar and Sven Botman in the centre-back pecking order.

"Of course I want to stay. I’ve loved every moment of being at Newcastle," said Lascelles, whose contract is due to expire at the end of 2023-24.

"I've been here for so long and been through some difficult times. But to see the club in such a great position now and to be part of that is so exciting and something we're all looking forward to.

"Being captain has been a huge honour for me. If it means missing a few games I’ll take it on the chin."

Newcastle face Aston Villa in their opening match of the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia on Sunday (kick-off 00:00 BST Monday).