Brentford 'will cause upsets this season'

Brentford started their third Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw with Tottenham - and their performance impressed the experts on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

The Bees finished ninth last season but are starting the season without suspended striker Ivan Toney, while David Raya, their first-choice goalkeeper in recent seasons, is reportedly close to joining Arsenal.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker said: "It's what I expected from Brentford. They're a very organised team, well structured and know exactly what's expected of each individual. They will never change their style of play.

"I'm not worried about them in the Premier League this season, I think they're only going to get better. It was a great performance at home and they're going to cause some upsets this season."

The Athletic's Adam Crafton added: "I'm less worried about Brentford, I have to say. I did worry about them losing Toney for several months and also losing your goalkeeper - those are two really big positions for a team in the middle of the table."

