Davidson targets 'a couple more' signings

The countdown is on to the transfer deadline next Thursday, and St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson aims to squeeze in a "couple more" new signings.

Davidson has revamped the squad that finished second bottom last season with a summer overhaul that includes 11 arrivals.

"I'm still hunting for a couple more players," the Perth manager said.

"We're always in constant dialogue with agents and players but we'll only bring somebody in if I feel it will help the team going forward.

"The squad's pretty good where it is but one or two positive additions will help massively."

Davidson reported positive news on the injury front, with long-term absentees David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher ready to return to training.