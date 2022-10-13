Celtic v Hibs: Pick of the stats
- Published
Celtic are unbeaten in their last 29 home league games (W25 D4) since a 2-1 loss to St Mirren in January 2021.
Hibs have won a league-high five points from losing positions in the Premiership so far this season.
Celtic are undefeated in their last 14 meetings with Hibs in all competitions (W8 D6) since a 2-0 defeat in December 2018.
Hibs' defeat at Dundee United in midweek ended a four-game winning run for them in the top flight – they last lost back-to-back league games in February.