Gary Rose, BBC Sport

It took Aston Villa just 14 minutes to score as many goals under caretaker boss Aaron Danks as they did in Steven Gerrard's last 409 minutes in charge, so it appears the shackles came off following the ex-Liverpool boss' departure.

﻿Villa were relentless from minute one, playing with intensity and a directness that had been absent in the last few games and the performance will have had all Villa fans breathing a sigh of relief as they edged away from the relegation zone.

﻿Danks is clearly focusing on the short term, and hasn't indicated he wants the role permanently but should he declare his interest then the impact he has had in a short space of time will not harm his chances.