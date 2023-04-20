A new episode of The Newcastle United podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

Simon Pryde is joined by BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck and former Magpies defender John Anderson to talk all things Newcastle United.

There's an interview with Matt Targett and chat on whether he should replace Dan Burn at left-back after coming on in the second half against Aston Villa.

Plus hear from Eddie Howe on why Matt Ritchie is still an important member of his squad.

