'I﻿ want to play against Mitrovic again and show that Portugal is better'

Joao Palhinha and Aleksandar MitrovicGetty Images

Joao Palhinha has thanked the players and staff at Fulham for helping him get picked for the World Cup.

T﻿he 27-year-old has 15 caps for Portugal but is yet to feature at a major tournament.

"Everything that I've done over the last four months has been very good for me," he told the club website.

"﻿If I am not good for my club then this [World Cup call-up] never happens. This only happened as I did my job here at Fulham.

"﻿Of course my teammates also helped me a lot to improve everyday. It is good for me and I appreciate my teammates to help me and everyone involved at Fulham."

T﻿here is a possibility Portugal could face Serbia in the last 16 of the tournament, a fixture that would see Palhinha face off against Fulham team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic.

I﻿n the last meeting between the sides Mitrovic scored a goal in the 90th minute to send Serbia to the World Cup, meaning Portugal had to go through the play-offs.

He added: "﻿I spoke with Mitro and it would be good if we play against him.

"﻿It would be good to give another answer than we didn't last time. I want to play against him again and show that Portugal is a better national team than Serbia."