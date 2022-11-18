Joao Palhinha has thanked the players and staff at Fulham for helping him get picked for the World Cup.

T﻿he 27-year-old has 15 caps for Portugal but is yet to feature at a major tournament.

"Everything that I've done over the last four months has been very good for me," he told the club website.

"﻿If I am not good for my club then this [World Cup call-up] never happens. This only happened as I did my job here at Fulham.

"﻿Of course my teammates also helped me a lot to improve everyday. It is good for me and I appreciate my teammates to help me and everyone involved at Fulham."

T﻿here is a possibility Portugal could face Serbia in the last 16 of the tournament, a fixture that would see Palhinha face off against Fulham team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic.

I﻿n the last meeting between the sides Mitrovic scored a goal in the 90th minute to send Serbia to the World Cup, meaning Portugal had to go through the play-offs.

He added: "﻿I spoke with Mitro and it would be good if we play against him.

"﻿It would be good to give another answer than we didn't last time. I want to play against him again and show that Portugal is a better national team than Serbia."