Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea played so, so well on Tuesday against Real Madrid but still went out of the Champions League.

That performance told us a lot about the mentality of Thomas Tuchel's side, though, and it helps them that things seem to be settling down in terms of what is happening to Chelsea off the pitch.

They have got over the shock of the club being put up for sale and their future being uncertain, and you just know they will be up for this tie after losing their European crown.

Crystal Palace are a talented and very energetic side, but their young players will need to handle the occasion at Wembley as well as deal with Chelsea. It's a big ask.

I think Tuchel will find a way to keep Palace's front three quiet and, as we saw from the chances they created against Real, Chelsea look very dangerous when they come forward. I have a feeling they will get the job done.

Joe's prediction: Chelsea are brilliant one minute, then they lose 4-1 at home to Brentford the next. I think they will give everything and get through this one though, because it's their last hope of a trophy.

I love Patrick Vieira and I think he is going to be a brilliant manager, but Palace are still finding their feet. 2-0.

