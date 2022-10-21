On Erik ten Hag settling into his role as United boss, Potter said: "There is a lot of learning you need to do and a process which is normal because he has the quality, then naturally they will get better and better as time goes on."

When asked about Ten Hag's decision to not include Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad to face the Blues, he responded: "I can’t make a comment as I don’t know the ins and outs. He has made his stance which you have to do. You then need the club to support. On the outside that is what has happened."

On N'Golo Kante and Reece James looking likely to miss World Cup, he said: "You need to acknowledge that they are human beings that want to be involved in that type of competition. The reality is I don’t have anything to say to make it any better for them, I think it is worth me acknowledging that. You just have to focus on things you can control, like your rehab."

On whether Kante’s injury will impact talks over a new contract: "The most important thing is we help to get him fit, that is the focus. He has got a long road ahead of him so we have to make sure he gets the right treatment. We help him get back fit and strong and when he is enjoying his football he can think about those things then."

Asked about Trevoh Chalobah's form, he said: "Very impressive from day one, as he wasn’t starting in the first couple of games but acted perfectly. He trained really well, very professional and determined. He is an impressive character who is very focused on his football."