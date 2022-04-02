'We've come to expect that from Craig' - Neilson

Responding the sensational second-half double save from his goalkeeper, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: "We've come to expect that from Craig [Gordon].

"He's one of the reasons we can be quite expansive because we know it's going to take a decent effort to beat him.

"There was a 10-minute period [County] put us under a lot of pressure, then we managed to get the goal back and the second half was back and forth.

"We had nearly 2,000 fans come up and I think we entertained them."