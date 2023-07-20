Alex Howell, BBC Sport, North Carolina

Andrey Santos has been granted his UK work permit to play for Chelsea next season.

The 19-year-old joined the Blues permanently from Vasco De Gama in January before going back to the club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There had been some talk that Santos was not eligible to play in the Premier League but now he has his work permit, Mauricio Pochettino is able to consider him for his squad next season.

The centre midfielder was one of the standout performers as Chelsea beat Wrexham 5-0 in North Carolina last night.