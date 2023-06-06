Butland becomes Rangers' third summer signing

Michael Beale continues to add to his squad as Rangers have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old, who has penned a four-year deal, spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Manchester United, but he failed to make an appearance for Erik ten Hag's side.

Following Allan McGregor's departure, Butland - who has been capped nine times by England and has a wealth of Premier League experience - will hope to become Rangers' new number one keeper.

The former Stoke City man is Michael Beale’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling.

“At 30, he is coming into the prime years of his career," Beale says. "I feel that we have recruited an excellent goalkeeper and, importantly, a top person."