The Red Kop podcast team have picked their combined Liverpool XI to face Chelsea on the Premier League's opening weekend.

Presenters Paul Salt and Giulia Bould did not agree on all areas, with their main point of contention being who played through the middle of Liverpool's front three.

Salt opted for Darwin Nunez based on the Uruguayan's pre-season form, while Bould picked Diogo Jota.

On Curtis Jones being the Reds' deep-lying midfielder, Salt said: "A big call that. I don’t fancy Thiago in that role for Chelsea away."

Bould wants to back 22-year-old Jones, stating: "He's not a baby any more."