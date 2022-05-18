Norwich v Tottenham: Head-to-head record

  • Norwich have won just one of their past nine league games against Tottenham (D3 L5) - 1-0 at home in February 2014. The Canaries have conceded at least twice in their past five matches against Spurs (D1 L4).

  • This will be the sixth time Spurs have faced a side already relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season, though they’ve lost more of those games (three) than they’ve won (two).

  • Norwich have won their final league game in only two of their nine Premier League campaigns (D3 L4), beating Aston Villa in 2011-12 and Manchester City in 2012-13.

  • Tottenham have lost their final league game just once in the past 11 campaigns (W8 D2) - but that was 5-1 at already-relegated Newcastle in 2015-16.

  • The bottom side have won their final Premier League match in just two of the past 16 seasons (D3 L11).