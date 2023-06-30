It's been quite the day at Celtic Park.

Away from the confirmation of new signing Marco Tilio, the retirement of Aaron Mooy, and the announcement of the 2023-24 Premiership fixtures, the club have also revealed their new home kit.

It's fair to say it's dividing opinion. As ever, the green and white hoops are there, but Celtic say they have gone for a "modern twist" on the traditional design.

The green hoops are inspired by "elements of the glass pattern from the original entrance" of Celtic Park. The Adidas stripes, logo and shirt sponsor are also in the unusual colour of black.