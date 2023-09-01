Luton sign Arsenal's Lokonga on loan
- Published
Luton have signed Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan for the 2023-24 season.
Lokonga played 15 times for Arsenal in all competitions last season and ended the campaign on loan at Crystal Palace.
Manager Rob Edwards said: "It's an exciting signing, he comes with lots of Premier League experience and has brilliant pedigree. I met him and had a really good chat, he's hungry and wants to play football.
"He knows and understands what we are about, he believes that he can help us and I think it’s a really good fit."
Follow the latest transfer news on deadline day