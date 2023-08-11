Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast, external

Where will you finish? All Villa fans have high hopes for this season, but balancing Europa Conference League football with Premier League will be a challenge, even for Emery. However, I think progress will be made and I predict a sixth-place finish.

Young talent to break through? Jaden Philogene-Bidace has really impressed in pre-season and could really make a big impact this campaign.

Who needs to move on? Some may have said Philippe Coutinho, but he has looked really sharp in pre-season and could be ideal for Europe. I would say Leander Dendonker is going to find it tough to get in the side.

Happy with your manager? Couldn't be any happier! He has been amazing since his arrival.

Who will be your best signing? Despite signing Pau Torres and exciting forward Moussa Diaby, I think it could be Youri Tielemans. Signed on a free transfer, he has slotted into the midfield like he's been at the club for years.

What are you most looking forward to? European nights back at Villa Park.

Any other business? Doing well in the domestic cup competitions would also be good for Villa fans, especially the FA Cup after losing to Stevenage in the third round last season - the players have some making up to do!

Want more fan predictions? Read the full piece here