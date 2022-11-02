F﻿ormer Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes Erik ten Hag will come to a constructive conclusion with striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

T﻿he Portuguese star has rarely started under Ten Hag and was dropped from the squad altogether for United's trip to Chelsea after he refused to come on a substitute late against Tottenham before leaving the stadium early.

R﻿onaldo's peripheral and much-scrutinised role follows a summer during which he was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

"I just think Ten Hag is really fair," Evra told the PA news agency from the Web Summit in Lisbon.

"With this manager, I feel like you can see he thinks 'I will not fail'. He refuses to fail. I don't even know if he sleeps at night because I can feel his determination.

"What I think is Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player on earth and Ten Hag is a manager who wants Manchester United to perform and win trophies.

"They both have their reasons and I know they will find the best solution, either to work together or maybe one leaves because at the end I am only focused on United and the most important thing is United, not Ronaldo or Ten Hag."