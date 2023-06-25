Rangers close to signing Sima on loan - gossip
Rangers are close to completing the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima. (Mail - subscription), external
But Rangers are unwilling to meet Cremonese's valuation of forward Cyriel Dessers. (Mail via Football Scotland, external)
Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Football Insider), external
Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo has met with Rangers manager Michael Beale over a potential move north. (The 4th Official), external
Beale has "taken on a huge job" at Rangers, says former Chelsea colleague Rodgers. (Sun), external
Beale's revamped Rangers will bring out the best in Rodgers, believes the Celtic boss. (Herald - subscription), external