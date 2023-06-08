Livi learn their Viaplay Cup group

Livingston will face Hamilton Academical, Cove Rangers, Clyde and Brechin City in Group C of the Viaplay Cup.

The fixture list and TV selections will be published in due course.

The tournament gets under way on the weekend of 15-16 July, with the subsequent group-stage matchdays on 18-19, 22-23, 25-26 and 29-30 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

Livi famously won the League Cup in 2004 and were runners-up in 2021, while last season they were beaten by Dundee United in the last 16.