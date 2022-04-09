Watford v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Leeds make one change to the team that drew 1-1 at home to Southampton last time out. Robin Koch comes into midfield in place of Adam Forshaw, who misses out altogether.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Phillips, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh