Watford v Leeds: Confirmed team news
- Published
Roy Hodgson keeps faith with the Watford side that lost 2-0 at Liverpool last weekend. Joao Pedro keeps his place up front, with Emmanuel Dennis on the bench.
Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Hernandez, Joao Pedro
Subs: Bachmann, King, Cleverley, Masina, Cathcart, Dennis, Kalu, Sierralta, Kayemba
Leeds make one change to the team that drew 1-1 at home to Southampton last time out. Robin Koch comes into midfield in place of Adam Forshaw, who misses out altogether.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James
Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Phillips, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh