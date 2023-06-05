Ange Postecoglou "would be happy" if Harry Kane left Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

The Celtic manager has been heavily linked with the vacant role at Spurs, and one of his first jobs if he is to be appointed could involve striker Kane's future at the club.

Speaing to BBC Radio 5 Live, ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden said: "I think he'll go in there and I think he'll get everyone onside very quickly, the supporters, the players, because I think he's got that sort of character about him.

"He's also got a winning track record as well. What you have to remember this Tottenham job is a different Tottenham job to what they have had in different years.

"There is no European football next season, they are a team that has a transition to go through and a reality check almost to reset where they are."

England captain Kane is understood to be Real Madrid's number one target to replace outgoing striker Karim Benzema, continuing to fuel the rumours of the 29-year-old's departure.

"Now, as every summer with Tottenham, it all depends on whether Harry Kane stays or goes. But I think Postecoglou, in many ways, would be happy if he went," added Ogden.

"That he could then press the reset button, start again and invest, and just start Tottenham off on the ground level where they need to be. At some point Kane will go, it might be next summer, so get on with it basically."

