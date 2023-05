Tottenham are determined to resist Manchester United's attempts to sign England striker Harry Kane, 29, this summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival. (Mirror), external

United boss Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Chelsea's 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount to join the club as part of a summer overhaul. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's gossip column