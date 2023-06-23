Discussing AC Milan midfielder and reported Magpies target Sandro Tonali on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast, Italian football journalist Alessandro Schiavone said: "He has so much quality; I would say he is a complete midfielder.

"You have midfielders who are good going forward and who are good at breaking up play - but he has everything.

"At the beginning of his career, people kind of compared him with Andrea Pirlo. Let's be honest, he is no Pirlo. He doesn't have his passing accuracy and he doesn't have his finesse on the ball, or maybe his ability to dictate play and curl in free-kicks. No - but he has everything else.

"A good passing range, very unselfish, he's good on the ball and off the ball, and his anticipation skills, obviously – he sees things before they pan out. He's good in tight spaces, good at breaking up play, patrols midfield and he is a Declan Rice kind of player.

"He's there and he knows when to put the boot in, but he also has that speed of thought to turn a defensive situation into an offensive one. There is a lot to his repertoire.

"A complete midfielder who would be very complementary to Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, or whoever they bring on. He is one of the best midfielders in the world."

