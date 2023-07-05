Hatate aims for 'high level' - gossip

Celtic star Reo Hatate has moved to cool speculation he could be tempted with a move to a cash-rich Saudi club but the midfielder does admit he holds a dream of playing in the English Premier League as he looks to the Champions League next term with the Scottish champions. (DAZN via Daily Record), external

Gangwon sporting director Kim Byung-ji has come out swinging at Yang Hyun-jun and his agents for "breaking their trust" as the fallout over a proposed move to Celtic continues. (MyDaily via Daily Record), external

Arsenal are pressing ahead with a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, with Celtic retaining a significant sell-on fee for the Dutchman, 22. (Bild via Daily Record), external

