St Mirren FC are "deeply saddened" by the death of former defender and Scotland legend Gordon McQueen.

McQueen began his career with the Buddies in 1970, making 77 apperances in two years before joining Leeds United.

After his playing career down south ended he returned to St Mirren for a coaching spell.

The club tweeted: "Our deepest condolences are with Gordon’s loved ones at this sad time."