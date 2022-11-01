S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

The release of raw, ecstatic emotion after the Liverpool win felt worlds apart to the post-match feeling having been torn apart by Arsenal. A new standard had been set by Forest against Liverpool - a standard in which grit, desire and work-rate was very much at the forefront, as was team solidity.

Home games are where our potential points lie but this doesn’t nullify the importance of matches on the road.

The vast gulf between the Gunners and the Reds was apparent at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s unmoving position at the top of the league table confirms their high competence.

Conceding goals within a short timeframe allowed for disintegration of a squad that, one week prior, beat Liverpool.

We beat Liverpool. Isn’t that important to remember?

We have three points from our past two games against highly-established Premier League teams. We would have, quite happily, taken two points from two draws… we are one point ahead of that prediction.

The Reds are well acquainted with recovering and reaching greater heights. Picking up a further three points this weekend is more than achievable for us.

A strong home form, and long-term vision, will be our saviour this season.