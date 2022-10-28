P﻿atrick Vieira has called on English football to be "more ambitious" after a report found the number of diverse candidates hired into senior management roles in English football went down last season.

The FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code report also found recruitment of non-senior diverse coaches in the men's game fell short of 2021-22 targets.

So too did the hiring of female coaches in women's football.

"I saw the FA's communication on what they are trying to do," said Palace boss Vieira.

"I would like them to be a little bit more ambitious on that side because I don't think the numbers they want to achieve are high enough."

R﻿ead more on the story here

N﻿ot enough black coaches - watch The Football News Show