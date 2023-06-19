Luke Shaw says winning the Carabao Cup last season wasn't enough for Manchester United and that watching Manchester City win the Treble "has to ignite the fire".

The 27-year-old said United's upcoming pre-season campaign will be vital for the "big season" ahead.

When asked about being one of the players in the England camp to have won silverware last season, Shaw said: "It's nice, but for me and our team there are a lot more things I want to win. I can’t be happy with just that.

"It was extremely hard watching City. I was not happy one bit with that, but that has to ignite the fire for every single player including myself at Manchester United. We can’t let that happen again.

"It’s important every single player knows we have to go up another level. It hurt me a lot and it hurt the club and players a lot so we have to put things right.

"Starting with this pre-season coming up we have to be 100% ready because it’s a big season for us."

Hear the full interview from 19'03 on BBC Sounds