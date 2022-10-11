C﻿openhagen last hosted Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup - the match finish 2-2, with Nedum Onuoha and Stephen Ireland scoring for the visitors.

C﻿ity beat Copenhagen 5-0 at Etihad Stadium last week - their best combined record against an opponent in a Champions League campaign is 9-0 versus Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018-19 (3-0 away, 6-0 home).

Copenhagen have only lost one of their 13 home Champions League group games. However, that defeat was by Real Madrid in December 2013 - and they went on to win the competition that season.

Copenhagen's past three home matches in the Champions League have finished goalless, the joint-longest such run in the competition (also Porto between April and November 2004).