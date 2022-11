Dundee United boss Liam Fox tells BBC Sportsound, "I was really pleased with a lot of aspects of it, but I expect more when we get to 2-2 with a couple of minutes to go. It's a set-piece we concede from, which is disappointing, but in all honesty, I'm just frustrated for the players.

"There were moments of good stuff. We worked extremely hard and, if we continue to work that way, things will turn. The harder you work, the luckier you are."