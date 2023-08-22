'Concerns over squad depth linger as Dons face free-scoring Hacken'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Aberdeen’s progression to the quarter-finals of the League Cup was perhaps not quite as comfortable as everybody down AB24 way would have hoped for.

League One Stirling Albion, riding a crest of a wave following promotion to the third tier last season, put up a stern fight and Greig Spence’s 75th-minute goal certainly had the cat among the Red Army with memories of Darvel and Raith Rovers all too fresh in the memory.

As it was, reaching the last eight was the pre-game objective and this was sealed. Barry Robson is right to point to the fact this was only his side’s third game of the campaign and the squad will need more time to gel and get up to speed.

The Dons have taken nine players through the doors so far and chairman Dave Cormack took to Twitter on Sunday to advise that the support could expect another three to four in prior to the transfer window closing next Friday.

In any other campaign, that would usually placate a fanbase that has stepped up to the mark this summer – record season-ticket sales, increased hospitality uptake and record shirt sales will have helped bolster the Pittodrie coffers no end - but there is a growing sense of unease as to the current status of the squad ahead of a huge few weeks for the club.

While play-off opponents BK Hacken - the reigning Swedish champions - are no mugs, Aberdeen have been presented with their best opportunity to reach the Europa League groups since the 2007 UEFA Cup campaign.

From this, of course, comes the worry that Aberdeen are content to rely on the safety net of the Conference League and are sleepwalking into letting a glorious opportunity to play on a bigger stage pass them by.

With injury still keeping Rhys Williams out, new acquisitions Jimmy McGarry and Or Dadia not up to speed yet and Angus MacDonald only just making his return from injury, the defensive line looks incredibly short on numbers.

Hacken are the top scorers in the Swedish top flight this season and pose a real threat up front – as demonstrated by their 8-1 thrashing of Zalgiris Vilnius in the last round. The away leg in Gothenburg on Thursday is massive and one that Aberdeen will be desperate to ensure ends with their hopes very much alive for the return to Pittodrie the following week.

Sandwiched in between is a trip to Paisley on league duty. The Dons are still to get a first win in the league on the board and there aren’t many tougher away days in the Premiership at present than the SMISA.

To compound matters, Celtic’s exit also opens the door for somebody to take the League Cup home this season – these opportunities don’t come around all that frequently and Aberdeen can’t afford to let them fall by the wayside due to a lack of squad depth and quality.