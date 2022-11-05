Ryan McGowan will try to help St Johnstone stun Rangers then anxiously await his World Cup fate.

The Australia defender is desperate to make his country’s squad for the Qatar showpiece that gets under way on 20 November.

"It would be pretty special,” said McGowan, 33. “I played in the 2014 one, which I love bringing up with the boys and winding them up, so it would be pretty good to make this squad.

"Like every player, you want to play in the World Cup but that's just going on in the background. I think it's the start of next week I find out so fingers crossed.

“I'm in the provisional squad but there's 50-odd players in that.

"I need to be playing well here and it that comes up it will be fantastic, but hopefully my performances here are doing well enough to get us points and keep us going up the league."