B﻿BC Sport's Gary Rose: "A new manager could hardly of asked for a tougher start than the one new Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has had.

"﻿An away trip to Liverpool and a home game against Tottenham has yielded a return of one point but Seagulls fans will be encouraged by the football being played by their side under the Italian.

"﻿Apart from a poor first 15-20 minutes, the hosts were arguably the better side for the rest of the game and could have got another point but for some poor finishing.

"﻿It doesn't get much easier with Manchester City and Chelsea coming up in two of their next four games but given the way Brighton have played against Liverpool and Spurs already, there's no reason for them to have too much fear going into those games."