Financial impact 'not catastrophic' if Rangers drop to Europa League

Michael Beale says failing to reach the Champions League group stages this season would not be “catastrophic” for Rangers’ finances.

Should they exit against PSV Eindhoven – the sides are locked at 2-2 after the play-off first leg at Ibrox – Beale’s side will drop into the Europa League groups.

"I'm led to believe it's a single-digit number [of millions], the difference between what we'll get if we go in one or the other," manager Beale said.

"The board are not planning or don't plan for that. It would be a boost, of course [staying in the Champions League] but it's not going to be catastrophic the other way. It's not going to mean we have to quickly sell players if it didn't go our way.

"We build this squad really well financially on a very modest or a competitive idea of what we're going to earn and it's important that we break even as a football club each season, we're not running a deficit and I think we're in a really good place right now."