'Liverpool have switched into top gear as they chase quadruple'

Phil McNulty, BBC chief footballer writer at Anfield

Liverpool had been efficient rather than spectacular when compiling the winning run that revived their hopes of winning the Premier League title - but they have switched into top gear as they chase the quadruple.

Manchester City were effectively put away by a scintillating first 45 minutes in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, while a pathetic Manchester United were overwhelmed at Anfield on Tuesday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has virtually a fully fit squad to choose from, and in players such as Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane he has players currently at the peak of their powers.

He also has outstanding options, with Diogo Jota kept back on the bench against United as Klopp went with Mane, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz as his attacking options.

All three delivered goals and assists in the 4-0 win.

Everton are the next visitors to Anfield in the Merseyside derby - and it is hard to see beyond another convincing Liverpool win against their struggling neighbours.

