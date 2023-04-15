Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: “Disappointed in the sense that we had our nose in front. We had that lead, we’re playing at home, we started the second half pretty well.

“I think it was those momentum-changers from our own point of view, not taking any credit away from Dundee United, but I felt we shot ourselves in the foot at times in possession.

“We allowed the ball to be turned over too cheaply and that sort of put Dundee United on the front foot and gave them that platform to get their two goals.

“That aside, we had some decent chances ourselves. I just felt collectively that we could have been a little bit better for a five or ten minute spell in the second half and I think if we do, we probably manage the game a little bit better, create more opportunities and try see the game out in our favour.”