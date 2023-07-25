Burnley have announced the arrival of forward Luca Koleosho from Espanyol for a reported £2.6m.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Turf Moor, becoming the Clarets’ eighth signing of the summer.

Koleosho made four substitute appearances in La Liga last season, scoring once, as Espanyol finished 19th and were relegated to the second tier.

Born in the United States, Koleosho was part of the Italy squad that won the Under-19 European Championship earlier the month.

"It feels amazing to be here," said Koleosho. "As soon as I got the call from the coach, I knew I wanted to come here.

"We spoke about the way they would help me improve and get better as a player and I was just excited by it. I can't wait to get started now."