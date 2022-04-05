Tuesday talking point: A reality check for Howe

Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

A second-half horror show for the Magpies sees them on the end of three defeats in a row, all away from home, after an international break away to Dubai seemingly lulled the players into the view that an oasis-fuelled summer is already here.

It is still only Spring and just a couple of days after April Fools' Day, the Toon Army defence was a laughing stock.

A complete capitulation after going a goal up, Eddie Howe paid the price for trying to go toe-to-toe with Antonio Conte's Spurs. Newcastle were constantly cut open, and looked alarmingly inept along with a lack of cohesion and threat.

There are three big home games in a row coming up for the Black and White Army as they look to solidify their Premier League safety.

