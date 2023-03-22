Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Stick or twist? It’s a question the Aberdeen board will be asking itself as it continues the interviewing process for their new manager. The case for Barry Robson being appointed to the role on a full-time basis is certainly becoming more compelling with every win that he registers.

I noted the importance of the game against Hearts for Robson’s side here last week and they blew the Edinburgh side away inside half an hour, landing a significant blow in their bid to usurp them in third place. To do that, a win was essential and this reinvigorated Dons side did that with aplomb.

The club has held a lot of talks in the last couple of months, be that with applicants or perhaps more ambitious targets they feel are worth touching base with. Either way, they are busy working behind the scenes while Robson’s audition continues to gather momentum in the glare of the public.

For obvious reasons, Robson can’t be seen to go public with his desire to replace Jim Goodwin permanently, as that has potential to backfire. But, he certainly has the players’ backing with performances on the pitch recently offering pretty conclusive evidence of he and assistant Steve Agnew’s influence.

Robson is 45 this year, his ambition is to become a manager in his own right so both he and the club are at a crossroads. If they don’t opt for the man with the reins, does he seek his chance elsewhere? It would be a surprise if he didn’t have a position within the new set-up on offer regardless of what direction the club take.

While that seismic decision rumbles on, it’s becoming apparent that Aberdeen need to explore the possibility of securing captain Graeme Shinnie and centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock on longer contracts, albeit the latter would be the most problematic given he’s contracted at Watford until 2026. All three have excelled as the Dons have resurrected their Premiership season.