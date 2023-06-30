Tilio 'couldn't deny' lure of 'prestigious' Celtic

Marco Tilio "couldn't deny" the "massive opportunity" of signing for Celtic.

The Australia international, 21, has penned a five-year deal after joining from A-League champions Melbourne City.

Tilio scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 82 games for his previous side, and the winger hopes to keep up that level of attacking output at his new "prestigious" club.

"I’m ecstatic that I’m coming over to Europe and to such a big club," he says.

"I hope to bring all my qualities, take on players in and around the box, help the team contribute to goals with assists, and hopefully put a few in the back of the net as well.

"It’s an amazing opportunity for myself, having seen [Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic] go over there and do well. Being around those guys in the national team camp over recent years obviously helped make my decision easier."