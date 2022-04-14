Lyon v West Ham: Confirmed team news
West Ham manager David Moyes names three changes from Sunday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Brentford.
Alphonse Areola returns in goal, replacing Lukasz Fabianski, while Issa Diop comes in for the injured Kurt Zouma in central defence.
Ben Johnson also starts, with left-back Aaron Cresswell suspended after his red card in the first leg.
West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.
Here's how we line up for tonight's Europa League quarter-final second leg...#UEL | #OLWHU pic.twitter.com/3UVShrr7Wr— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 14, 2022
Lyon make six changes from their 1-1 draw with Strasbourg at the weekend.
Julian Pollersbeck replaces Anthony Lopes in goal, while Malo Gusto, Castello Lukeba and Emerson return in defence after starting the first leg against West Ham.
Midfielders Romain Faivre and Thiago Mendes also start.
Lyon XI: Pollersbeck, Gusto, Denayer, Lukeba, Emerson, Faivre, Mendes, Ndombele, Aouar, Ekambi, Dembele.