AC Milan are hoping to beat Internazionale to the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, despite the 30 -year-old spending last season on loan at their arch-rivals. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta is also a target for Inter. (Sky Sports Italia), external

Manchester United have found a middle ground with Chelsea over a deal for Mason Mount, with the midfielder close to a £60m move. (Mirror), external

