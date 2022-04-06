Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

This was a near perfect start to a mammoth run of games for Liverpool that will define their season, with the return leg sandwiched between Sunday's game at Premier League leaders Manchester City and an FA Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola's side six days later.

Their progress in Europe now looks set but it was not comfortable for the visitors until Luis Diaz skipped round goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to score his side's third with three minutes to go.

Jeered throughout because of his history with Benfica's domestic rivals Porto, Diaz was making his first Liverpool start in the competition, but he continued his seamless beginning to life with the Reds and proved a threat throughout.

Klopp's attention will now switch to a huge game against City in the race for the Premier League title.

Reds fans, how are you feeling before Sunday's vital game at the Etihad? Let us know here