Graeme Souness has defended the Glazer family's ownership of Manchester United, as the potential sale continues to be unresolved.

The Americans bought the club for £790m ($1.34bn) in 2005 and in May business website Forbes valued it at $6bn (£4.8m).

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, the former Liverpool player and manager said: "The thing is worth six billion now. It's all right people saying they've got all this debt, but the asset's grown enormously.

"They're talking about six billion for Manchester United. 'Oh the training ground is not up to up to scratch, oh the stadium's got a leaky roof' - the thing people want most as a football supporter is a winning team.

"They have not short changed any manager that's been at United in their time. They have not not given them money."